The Turkish economy shrank 9.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, the TurkStat announced Monday.
"Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by 9.9% in the second quarter of 2020," TurkStat said, adding that the industry sector also decreased by 16.5% in the same period.
"When the activities which constitute gross domestic product were analyzed; the value-added increased by 4.0% in agriculture, 11.0% in information and communication, 27.8% in financial and insurance activities, 1.7% in real estate activities. 16.5% in industry, 2.7% in construction sector, 25.0% in services, 16.5% in professional, administrative and support service activities, 2.4% in public administration, education, human health and social work activities and 18.0% in other service activities decreased."
