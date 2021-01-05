Turkey has closed 2020 by achieving its highest December exports ever, the country's trade minister announced Tuesday.

“Turkey’s exports have surged by 16% to an all-time monthly high of $17.84 billion in December,” Ruhsar Pekcan said during a year-end foreign trade evaluation meeting in the capital Ankara.

Imports came in at $22.4 billion last month with an 11.7% increase compared to the same month of the previous year.

Additionally, gold-excluding imports totaled $20.3 billion in December, Pekcan stated.

The country's export-to-import coverage ratio reached 79.6% last month, up from 76.7% in December 2019.

“Exports worth $51.2 billion in the last quarter have also marked the highest ever quarterly period,” Pekcan noted.

The country has closed 2020 with $169.5 billion in exports, she said, exceeding the target of $165.9 billion in the medium-term program.

The headline figure, despite the severe economic contraction and shrinking in foreign demand in the country's main export markets, especially the EU, is the exporters' success, Pekcan stressed.

On the other hand, imports were up 4.3% and reached $219.4 billion. The exports-to-imports coverage ratio hit 77.3% in 2020.

"Turkey's imports excluding gold stood at $194.2 billion, posting a decline of 2.4% during the same period."

Turkish exports in 2019 were around $180.8 billion while imports totaled $210.3 billion.