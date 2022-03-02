Turkey’s exports have registered another all-time monthly high as sales hit $20 billion in February, the trade minister announced on Wednesday.

Exports were up 25.4% year-over-year, Mehmet Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce the preliminary trade figures.

Imports surged 45.6% year-over-year to $28.1 billion, the data showed, driven by harsh winter conditions and rising energy prices.

Of this, energy-related purchases accounted for around $9 billion, according to the data.

The foreign trade deficit leaped 142% to $8.1 billion, Muş said.

The foreign trade volume soared 36.4% to $48.1 billion last month, the minister noted.

Export-import covering ratio-excluding energy-was 95.1% in February, he added.

The number of exporter companies increased by more than 5,000 year-over-year in February, Muş said.