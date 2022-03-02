Turkey’s exports have registered another all-time monthly high as sales hit $20 billion in February, the trade minister announced on Wednesday.
Exports were up 25.4% year-over-year, Mehmet Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce the preliminary trade figures.
Imports surged 45.6% year-over-year to $28.1 billion, the data showed, driven by harsh winter conditions and rising energy prices.
Of this, energy-related purchases accounted for around $9 billion, according to the data.
The foreign trade deficit leaped 142% to $8.1 billion, Muş said.
The foreign trade volume soared 36.4% to $48.1 billion last month, the minister noted.
Export-import covering ratio-excluding energy-was 95.1% in February, he added.
The number of exporter companies increased by more than 5,000 year-over-year in February, Muş said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.