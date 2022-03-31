Turkey’s foreign trade deficit widened 135.5% year-over-year in February, official data showed Thursday, driven by a surge in energy prices.
The gap jumped to $7.9 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, mainly due to swelling energy imports that constitute nearly one-third of the country’s overall purchases from abroad.
Energy import bill increased by 181.8% year-over-year to $7.76 billion in the month, the data showed.
Exports surged 25.4% year-over-year to just over $20 billion in February, while imports soared 44.5% to reach $27.9 billion.
The export-to-import coverage ratio rose to 82.7% last month, versus 71.7% a year ago, the data showed.
Turkey imported 2.34 million tons of crude oil last month, up from 1.56 million tons in February of last year.
Crude oil imports registered a 49.6% increase compared to the same month of 2021, the data showed.
Germany was Turkey’s main trading partner in the month, receiving $1.8 billion worth of Turkish exports.
It was followed by the U.S. with $1.3 billion, the U.K. with $1.1 billion, and Italy with $1.09 billion, TurkStat said.
On the other side of the ledger, the top country for Turkey’s imports last month was Russia with $3.9 billion, followed by China with $3.2 billion, Germany with $1.9 billion, and the U.S. with $1.1 billion.
In January-February, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit shot up by 183.1% on an annual basis to $18.2 billion.
The two-month exports stood at $37.6 billion, up by 21.4%, while imports totaled $55.7 billion, rising 49.2% year-over-year.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.