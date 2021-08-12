Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 23.9% in June from the same month of 2020, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday.

The improvement in the base effect was especially backed by the sub-index of the manufacturing sector, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The manufacturing index soared 24.8% year-on-year in June, while the mining and quarrying index shot up 24.3%.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index also climbed 13.9% during the same period.

Meanwhile, industrial production rose 2.3% on a monthly basis.