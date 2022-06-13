Industrial production in Turkey did not change on a monthly basis in April but increased by 10.8% on an annual basis, according to the official data on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced the industrial production index results for April.
Accordingly, the calendar-adjusted industrial production index increased by 10.8% in April compared to the same month of the previous year. The unadjusted industrial production index also increased by 10.5% on an annual basis.
On the subsectors of the industry, the index increased by 7.4% in the mining and quarrying sector, by 11.9% in the manufacturing industry sector, and decreased by 0.4% in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector in April compared to the same month of the previous year.
Seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production remained unchanged in April compared to March.
In the given month, compared to the previous month, the mining and quarrying sector index increased by 3.4% and the manufacturing industry sector index increased by 0.1%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index decreased by 3.3%.
Economists participating in the AA Finance Industrial Production Expectation Survey expected the calendar-adjusted industrial production index to increase by 8.3% in April. The unadjusted industrial production index was also predicted to increase by 7.6% on an annual basis.
Meanwhile, the calendar-adjusted annual rate of change was revised from 9.6% to 9.8% in March.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.