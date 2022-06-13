Industrial production in Turkey did not change on a monthly basis in April but increased by 10.8% on an annual basis, according to the official data on Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced the industrial production index results for April.

Accordingly, the calendar-adjusted industrial production index increased by 10.8% in April compared to the same month of the previous year. The unadjusted industrial production index also increased by 10.5% on an annual basis.

On the subsectors of the industry, the index increased by 7.4% in the mining and quarrying sector, by 11.9% in the manufacturing industry sector, and decreased by 0.4% in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector in April compared to the same month of the previous year.

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial production remained unchanged in April compared to March.

In the given month, compared to the previous month, the mining and quarrying sector index increased by 3.4% and the manufacturing industry sector index increased by 0.1%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index decreased by 3.3%.

Economists participating in the AA Finance Industrial Production Expectation Survey expected the calendar-adjusted industrial production index to increase by 8.3% in April. The unadjusted industrial production index was also predicted to increase by 7.6% on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the calendar-adjusted annual rate of change was revised from 9.6% to 9.8% in March.