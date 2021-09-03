Turkey’s inflation hit a fresh two-year high of 19.25% year-on-year in August, official data showed on Friday, exceeding forecasts and pushing over the central bank’s policy rate of 19%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.12%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. The producer price index rose 2.77% month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 45.52%, the data showed.

The main driver of the on-year increase was food and non-alcoholic beverages at 29%, followed by furnishings and household equipment at 22.91%.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has said inflation would follow a volatile course in the short term due to both supply and demand factors, and that it would monitor the impact of the volatility for its monetary stance.

In July, the bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 14.1%, while the bank’s governor predicted inflation would fall significantly in the fourth quarter.

Annual inflation stood at 18.95% in July and 17.53% in June.