Turkey’s annual inflation rate rose at a lower-than-expected pace in May but still jumped to a 24-year high, official data showed Friday.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 73.5% in the 12 months through May, up from nearly 70% in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, fuelled by war impact, rising energy prices and a Turkish lira decline.
The increase, however, was smaller than in previous months, signaling that price pressure might be slowing.
The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October of 1998 when annual inflation was 76.6%.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.
The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6%, followed by food and nonalcoholic drinks prices at 91.6%, according to the statistical institute's data.
Month-over-month, consumer prices rose nearly 3%, TurkStat said, compared to a market forecast of 4.8%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 76.55%.
A core index that strips out the impact of volatile items such as food and energy reached 56%.
The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.