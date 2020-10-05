Turkey's consumer price inflation edged slightly down to 11.75% year-on-year in September, lower than forecasts, the country’s national statistical body announced Monday.

The inflation was slightly down from 11.77% in August, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.97% in September, the data showed.

A Reuters poll of 12 economists projected inflation to rise to 12.13%, with estimates ranging between 11.79% and 13%.

On a monthly basis, inflation was expected to be 1.35%, with forecasts between 1.01% and 2.10%.

A panel of 14 economists polled by Anadolu Agency (AA) expected the inflation to rise to 12.20%.

The consumer price index survey ranged between 0.94% at its lowest and 2.10% at its highest – an average of 1.38% monthly increase.

The highest monthly increase was seen in miscellaneous goods and services with 25.17% in September, according to the data.

It was followed by health at 15.09% and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 14.95%, while the lowest increase was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco – 0.68%.

The government last week revised its year-end inflation expectation to 10.5%, citing increased unit costs and pass-through effect from exchange rates.

To counter sticky inflation, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) last month unexpectedly hiked interest rates by 200 basis points to 10.25%, tightening policy for the first time in two years, saying a fast recovery from the initial coronavirus shock had kept prices too elevated.

The central bank in July raised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% from 7.4%. It said the 1.5 percentage-point increase was driven by an upward revision in oil prices and food inflation projections.