The number of unemployed people in Turkey rose by 0.4 percentage points to 11.5% in March, the country’s statistical authority announced on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed people-aged 15 years old and over increased by 153,000 to almost 3.9 million in March, compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was 10.3% for men and 13.9% for women, it added.

TurkStat also said the number of employed people was 29.9 million with a decrease of 59,000, and the employment rate stood at 46.5% with a 0.2 percentage point decrease.

The labor force was at more than 33.8 million with an increase of 96,000, and the labor force participation rate stood at 52.6% with a 0.1 percentage point gain.