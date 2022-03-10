The number of unemployed people in Turkey remained unchanged in January, official data showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate was steady at 11.4% in January, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization edged up 0.1 percentage point to 22.9%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The labor underutilization measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor force participation rate fell 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier to 52.6% in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The unemployment rate was 10.3% for men and 13.6% for women, the TurkStat said in a statement.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose by 21,000 month-over-month in January to 3.8 million.

The employment rate was 46.5%, down 0.2 percentage points, the data showed.

Some 33.8 million people made up the labor force in January, down 22,000 people from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 21.6%, without any change compared to the previous month, the report said.