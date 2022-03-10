The number of unemployed people in Turkey remained unchanged in January, official data showed on Thursday.
The jobless rate stood at 11.4%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
The figure was 10.3% for men and 13.6% for women, the TurkStat said in a statement.
The number of unemployed aged 15 and over rose by 21,000 month-on-month in January to 3.8 million.
The employment rate was 46.5% with a 0.2 percentage point decrease, while the labor force participation rate stood at 52.6% with a 0.1 percentage point fall.
Some 33.8 million people made up the labor force in January, down 22,000 people from the previous month.
The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 21.6%, without any change compared to the previous month, the report said.
