Turkey’s unemployment rate fell by half a percentage point to 10.7% in February, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 years old and over dropped by 178,000 to 3.58 million in February, compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was 9.3% for men and 13.4% for women, it added.

TurkStat also said the number of employed people was 30 million with an increase of 90,000, and the employment rate remained unchanged at 46.6%.

The labor force was almost at 33.6 million with an increase of 87,000, and the labor force participation rate stood at 52.2% with a 0.2-percentage-point decline.