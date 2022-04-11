Turkey’s unemployment rate fell by half a percentage point to 10.7% in February, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.
The number of unemployed people aged 15 years old and over dropped by 178,000 to 3.58 million in February, compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
The unemployment rate was 9.3% for men and 13.4% for women, it added.
TurkStat also said the number of employed people was 30 million with an increase of 90,000, and the employment rate remained unchanged at 46.6%.
The labor force was almost at 33.6 million with an increase of 87,000, and the labor force participation rate stood at 52.2% with a 0.2-percentage-point decline.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.