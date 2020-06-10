Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced Wednesday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over was down 573,000 year-on-year to 3.97 million in the month.
March's figure was also down from 13.6% this February.
Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment fell 1.1 percentage points to 15% during the same period.
The youth unemployment rate, including people age 15-24, was 24.6%, down 0.6 percentage point on a yearly basis in May.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.