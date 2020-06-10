Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced Wednesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over was down 573,000 year-on-year to 3.97 million in the month.

March's figure was also down from 13.6% this February.

Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment fell 1.1 percentage points to 15% during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate, including people age 15-24, was 24.6%, down 0.6 percentage point on a yearly basis in May.