Turkey’s unemployment rate came in at 13.2% in August with a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, the national statistical body announced on Tuesday.
The number of unemployed youth aged 15 and over decreased by 456,000 to 4.2 million as of August compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
The youth unemployment rate aged between 15-24 years stood at 26.1% with 1.3 percentage point decrease, it added.
The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell 1.0 percentage point to 15.7%, year-on-year in the month.
Meanwhile, the employment rate was recorded at 43.9% with 2.4 percentage point decrease year-on-year.
In July, the country's unemployment rate was 13.4%.
