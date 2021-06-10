Turkey's unemployment rate reached 13.9% in April, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over increased 275,000 month-on-month to 4.5 million in April, TurkStat said in a statement.

The employment rate slipped 0.4 percentage points to 44.2%, or 28.1 million people during the same period.

The labor force participation rate stood at 51.3% this April, a rise of 0.1 percentage points from March.

Some 32.6 million people made up the labor force, with an 83,000-person increase in April 2021 compared to the previous month, it said.