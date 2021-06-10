Turkey's unemployment rate reached 13.9% in April, up 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.
The number of unemployed age 15 and over increased 275,000 month-on-month to 4.5 million in April, TurkStat said in a statement.
The employment rate slipped 0.4 percentage points to 44.2%, or 28.1 million people during the same period.
The labor force participation rate stood at 51.3% this April, a rise of 0.1 percentage points from March.
Some 32.6 million people made up the labor force, with an 83,000-person increase in April 2021 compared to the previous month, it said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.