Türkiye's annual industrial production rose at its highest pace in two years in February, with all subsectors posting increases, official data showed Monday.

The output increased by 11.5% year-over-year in February, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The figure was up from 1.3% in January, according to the data.

The mining and quarrying subindex posted a yearly increase of 12.8% for the month, the manufacturing index surged 11.9% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 7.7% in February 2024, compared with the same month of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the output increased by 3.2% in February 2024, the strongest growth since March 2023.

The indices of mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 3.2%, 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively from a month earlier.