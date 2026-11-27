Domestic investors' interest in Turkish lira-denominated investment instruments has continued despite geopolitical uncertainty and the fund market turmoil.

That's according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's biennial Financial Stability Report on Friday that came just a day after the monetary authority announced measures aimed at supporting the lira demand.

Authorities have been seeking to contain the fallout from the September investment funds crisis, which prompted outflows but which officials said mainly moved into bank deposits.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday the central bank and government would not hesitate to use various instruments to preserve the attractiveness of the lira, while CBRT Governor Fatih Karahan said earlier this week the bank would take a proactive, flexible and controlled approach to reserve and liquidity management.

The scandal centers on groups of funds that poured money into thinly traded stocks, swelling the value of their ⁠assets to more than $20 billion and generating extraordinary returns before they became unable to meet ⁠withdrawal demands.

Regulators responded by ordering the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven asset management companies, and authorities have arrested dozens of people since mid-September on allegations of market manipulation, fraud and bribery.

The central bank's report said the funds ordered liquidated in September have a low share of the market. The affected funds, which held money from nearly half a million investors, accounted for 4.6% of all investment funds in Türkiye and 7.7% of total portfolio value, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Thursday. He added that their combined value equaled 2.4% of household financial assets.

Outflows from money market funds were met with liquidity measures and have slowed since October, the CBRT said. Measures supporting financial stability were taken to limit contagion risks, and outflows from funds went mainly into lira instruments, it added.

Liquidity tightening

On Thursday, the bank said it suspended its one-week repo auctions temporarily in a move expected to push overnight interest rates toward the 39% overnight lending rate.

In another step aimed at supporting lira demand, the CBRT also said overnight it had raised the remuneration rate it pays on required reserves for deposits to 90% of the weighted average funding cost from 86%.

The lira was slightly weaker on Friday, trading at 50.7875 against the dollar. It has weakened around 2% over the past month.

Türkiye's main banking index was down 5.2% on Friday.

The repo move effectively shifts funding costs above the central bank's 36% policy rate. The overnight reference rate TLREF had risen to 37.87% on Thursday from 35.95% previously.

Friday's report said outflows from money market and similar funds that are still trading were absorbed smoothly, thanks to those funds' liquid structure and the central bank's liquidity measures.

Some corporate bond redemptions have gone into default because of the fund developments, mostly from companies linked to the liquidated funds, but this has not spread across the market, the bank said. Steps such as raising credit growth limits and exempting bond redemptions through year-end from that limit have reduced rollover risk, it said.

Strong banking liquidity, capital buffers

The CBRT said the banking sector keeps strong liquidity and capital buffers, and that credit growth has slowed under tight monetary policy.

The report said banks' access to global markets has stayed strong despite geopolitical uncertainty, and their liquidity buffers are above historical levels. External debt rollover ratios above 100% confirm their strength in borrowing abroad, it said.

Banks have enough liquidity to cover short-term foreign currency debt, and the gap between the maturities of assets and liabilities has narrowed, according to the report. The sector's net foreign currency position remains in surplus within legal limits.

Banking sector profitability, which fell in the first half of the year, held steady in the third quarter as funding costs fell, the report said. The central bank's rate cuts widened the gap between rates on existing loans and deposits because of differences in duration, which boosted the contribution of net interest margins to profit. The capital adequacy ratio stayed flat.

The report said asset quality has deteriorated only slightly, though a negative divergence in consumer loans continues.

Credit growth

Credit growth has slowed in line with the tight policy stance and macroprudential rules, the report said. Growth in commercial loans has shifted toward the lira because of strict limits on foreign currency loans.

The slowdown in consumer loans became clear in the second half of the year. Weaker credit demand and higher credit risk have slowed supply, so growth limits bind less, the report said. Loan rates are moving in line with the weighted average funding cost, and credit conditions remain tight.

The real sector's foreign currency open position has grown, it said, but foreign currency debt is concentrated in large exporters and firms holding foreign currency assets, which limits exchange rate risk.

Global conditions

The central bank said global uncertainty and tight financial conditions have caused volatility in capital flows to emerging markets.

The report said global financial conditions have tightened as expectations of interest rate rises by advanced economies' central banks have strengthened and long-term bond yields have stayed high. It pointed to energy market uncertainty, higher inflation expectations, high public debt and financing needs from artificial intelligence investment as pushing up advanced-economy government bond yields.

It listed contagion risks from non-bank financial institutions and cybersecurity risks that grow with the spread of artificial intelligence as current threats to global financial stability.

The central bank said it will closely monitor financial stability risks. It said it will manage domestic and foreign risks by using liquidity management and macroprudential tools proactively.