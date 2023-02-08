Türkiye’s stock exchange on Wednesday halted trading of equities, futures and options after a deep selloff in the aftermath of the two devastating earthquakes that hit the country’s southeastern region.

The announcement came as the Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) issued two market-wide circuit breakers after the benchmark index BIST 100 dropped about 7% within the first hour of trading on Wednesday.

"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," it said in a statement.

The stock market operator did not say when trade would resume.

The first market-wide circuit breaker was issued within minutes of opening on Wednesday after the benchmark index dropped 5%, continuing losses after 10 Turkish cities, along with parts of neighbouring Syria, were struck by two powerful quakes on Monday.

The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52% and was suspended at 7.09% down, while the banking sub-index (.XBANK) was down 6.03% as trading was suspended.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye rose to 7,108 on Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.