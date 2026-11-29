Households' demand for Turkish lira remains strong, the governor of the country's central bank said, according to a transcript of an interview published on Sunday, pointing also to the importance of the demand for currency for the reserve outlook.

"The latest data show us that demand for the Turkish lira continues in a stable and strong manner," the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) published on Sunday.

"To prevent global volatility from affecting demand for the Turkish lira, we proactively took steps last week to support demand for the currency," he added.

Household demand for the currency is particularly important for the country’s reserve outlook, he also said.

Noting that the underlying trend in inflation continued to decline, Karahan said the current account balance had also deteriorated only slightly despite the adverse effects of the war.

"Therefore, we can say very clearly that our macroeconomic fundamentals are strong," he said.

Karahan also acknowledged that reserves had declined recently, adding: "When we examine the sources of this decline, we see that falling gold prices and global portfolio movements have played a role. In addition, companies have had some demand for foreign currency."

On Thursday, the bank said it suspended its one-week repo auctions temporarily in a move expected to push overnight interest rates toward the 39% overnight lending rate. The repo move effectively shifts funding costs above the central bank's 36% policy rate.

In another step aimed at supporting lira demand, the CBRT also said overnight it had raised the remuneration rate it pays on required reserves for deposits to 90% of the weighted average funding cost from 86%.

Karahan's latest remarks came during a visit to London, where he also delivered a presentation on the macroeconomic outlook and monetary policy.

According to the presentation shared by the CBRT on Sunday, the governor highlighted that the disinflation process has slowed down and that energy prices had a major impact on inflation in 2026.

However, he also cited that disinflation continues in the services sector and that the deceleration trend in rent inflation is becoming more pronounced. He also reiterated that the underlying trend of inflation has declined.