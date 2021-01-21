Turkey’s central bank on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the first monetary policy meeting of the year, after two consecutive rate hikes since November of last year.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) kept the one-week repo policy rate at 17%.

Under the newly appointed Governor Naci Ağbal, the bank has hiked its one-week repo rate by 675 basis points since November, in an effort to bring down inflation that surged in the last two months of the year.

