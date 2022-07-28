Turkey’s central bank on Thursday raised its year-end annual forecast for consumer prices to 60.4%, as inflation driven by the impact of the Ukraine war and soaring commodity prices runs at a 24-year high.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) predicts that inflation – which soared to nearly 79% in June – would gradually fall to single digits in 2024, according to its third quarterly inflation report.

The bank’s year-end estimate is up from the 42.8% forecast in its April report, marking a 17.6 percentage point increase.

Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said the central bank will continue to take steps to manage any extraordinary developments in commercial and consumer loans, which have cooled recently.

The bank’s quarterly presentation showed the estimated range of annual inflation reaching nearly 90% in the autumn before easing.

It sees food inflation at 71.3% by the end of the year, versus its earlier estimate of 49%.

The bank lifted its end-2023 mid-point forecast to 19.2% from 12.9%. The inflation is eventually seen falling to 8.8% in 2024.

Kavcıoğlu said that while consumer price index (CPI) remained above expectations in June, core inflation showed a more positive outlook and cooling demand should help in the second half of the year.

He was also upbeat on the current account deficit, which has risen this year. The balance will turn around, he said, once global commodity prices normalize, helped by Turkish tourism revenues that have far exceeded expectations.

The Turkish lira weakened slightly to 17.925 by 0826 GMT.