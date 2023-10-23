Türkiye's consumer confidence index surged by 4.4% to 74.6 points in October, official data showed on Monday, continuing a rebound trend and picking up from 71.5 in September.

The biggest improvement in confidence was seen in the financial situation of households at present, which rose 6.1% from a month earlier to 59.7, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The data showed that the general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months, which was 68 in September, increased to 72.9.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism, according to the data from TurkStat.