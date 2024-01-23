Türkiye's consumer confidence index climbed 3.9% to 80.4 in January, from 77.4 in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Tuesday.

All sub-indexes posted increases in January, with the financial situation of households gaining the most with 6% compared to December.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months increased by 4.5%, and the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months rose by 3.6%.

The general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months increased by 1.8% month-over-month in January.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indexes above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.