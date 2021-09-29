Turkey’s economic confidence index in September hit the highest level since April 2018, the country’s statistical institute said Wednesday.

The index surged 1.6% month-on-month to 102.4 this month, from 100.8 in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The increase stemmed from rises in the consumer, real sector, services and retail trade confidence indices, the institute said.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

The index climbed above 100 points in July for the first time since May 2018.

The reading was 103 in April 2018, according to the institute’s data.

The sub-index for retail trade confidence saw the largest increase in the month, up 4.8% to reach 115.6 versus August.

The consumer confidence index followed it with an increase of 1.8% to reach 79.7. The services and real sector confidence indices were up by 1.5% and 1% to reach 117.8 and 113.3, respectively.

Meanwhile, construction confidence was the only sub-index posting a decline, down 0.7% to settle at 91.8 in September.