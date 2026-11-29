Türkiye's economic agenda is heading into a busy final month of the year, with attention focused on the 2027 budget, minimum wage negotiations and efforts to improve pension benefits.

December will also feature the release of key data, including inflation and growth.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) is set to release economic growth figures for the third quarter of the year, covering the July-September period, on Dec. 1.

In the second quarter, Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.3% year-over-year and 1.1% on a quarterly basis, according to TurkStat.

Meanwhile, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is expected to announce November foreign trade figures on Dec. 3. Speaking at a recent gathering with craftspeople and tradespeople, Bolat indicated that November export figures were strong, recalling that many monthly records have been broken in recent months.

Exports amounted to $25.9 billion in October, up 8.1% year-over-year, according to preliminary trade data shared by Bolat and Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

At the same time, inflation data for November is also expected to be released on Dec. 3

Inflation stood at 2.58% month-over-month and 29.77% year-over-year in October. The domestic producer price index (PPI) also rose by 1.65% monthly and 27.41% annually in October.

Among others, TurkStat is also set to release the GDP by provinces and construction cost index for October on Dec. 9, while industrial production figures will follow on Dec. 10.

Markets to focus on interest rate decision

Just a week after the release of inflation data, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Turkish central bank will meet on Dec. 10, with markets closely monitoring its decision.

At its October meeting, the committee cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 36% after months of a more cautious approach. The institutions are split about the expectations for the year's last meeting, while energy prices and the inflation reading are expected to influence the decision of the policymakers.

The governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT), Fatih Karahan, in a new presentation to investors has signaled that the disinflation process "has slowed due to supply-side pressures" but also said that demand conditions "support disinflation in core goods despite strong headwinds."

The central bank will also release October balance of payments statistics on Dec. 11.

Türkiye recorded a current account surplus of $2.72 billion in September, while the current account balance excluding gold and energy posted a surplus of $7.34 billion.

Budget marathon to continue

The last month of the year will also see final talks on the central budget for the next year and the highly followed discussions on the increase to the minimum wage in the country.

The budget marathon, which has been completed at the Parliament's Planning and Budget Commission, will move to the General Assembly in December. Budget deliberations are scheduled to begin on Dec. 7 and continue through Dec. 20.

Discussions on the budgets of public institutions will be completed in nine rounds. Following the conclusion of these rounds, the articles of the budget proposal will be put to a vote.

Pensions regulation, minimum wage hike

In the final month of the year, millions of pensioners will also be closely watching for a regulation expected to be submitted to Parliament.

"With the support of our esteemed Parliament, we will implement an improvement covering all of our more than 17 million pensioners before the beginning of the new year," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier in November.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also stated that the increase in pension payments would exceed the inflation rate.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek also noted that the government plans to introduce improvements in payments for pensioners in line with the budget.

"Technical studies on how this improvement will be implemented will most likely be completed during December," he said, noting also that payments would vary according to age and the number of premium payment days.

Meanwhile, workers and employers will turn their attention to the Minimum Wage Determination Commission in December.

The commission will discuss the minimum wage to be implemented in 2027, also concerning millions of workers in the country.

Türkiye's minimum wage increased by about 27% for 2026, with the amount set at TL 28,075 ($553).