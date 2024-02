Türkiye's economy grew by a larger-than-expected 4.5% in 2023, official data showed Thursday, as it expanded by 4.0% in the final quarter of year.

The estimates for the growth ranged from 4.3%, according to the Reuters median, and 4.4% by a survey conducted by Anadolu Agency (AA). The government's medium-term program had a forecast of 4.4%.

The economy expanded by a more-than-expected 5.9% in the third quarter, driven primarily by solid household spending.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...