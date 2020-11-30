Turkey's economy grew 6.7% year-on-year in the July-September quarter in a stronger-than-expected rebound from a contraction in the spring, the country's statistical institute announced Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic, which led to a year-on-year contraction of 9.9% in the second quarter when restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus hit hardest, eased in the third quarter as Ankara reopened the economy and lifted most measures as of June.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices increased by 22.6% to TL 1.4 trillion ($197.4 billion) in the July-September quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, third-quarter GDP grew 15.6% from the previous quarter, the data showed.

Added value increased by 41.1% in financial and insurance activities, 15% in information and communication, 8% in industry, 6.4% in the construction sector, 6.2% in agriculture and 6% in other service activities.

The same figure was up 2.8% in real estate activities, 2.4% in public administration, education, human health and social work activities and 0.8% in services.

The GDP growth figure was well above market expectations.

The median estimate of 14 economists in a Reuter’s poll forecast growth of 4.8%. Estimates ranged between an increase of 6.8% and a contraction of 1.5%.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey of 17 economists expected a 5% year-on-year growth, with estimates hovering between 3.5% and 6.8%.

In addition, ING projected Turkey’s GDP to have risen by 4.5% year-on-year.

The surprising figure will likely move estimations up for year-end projections.

Ankara sees a growth of 0.3% this year but has said a contraction of 1.5% is possible under a worst-case scenario. It projects a rebound of 5.8% in 2021.

For the full year, the median estimate in the Reuters poll was for the GDP to remain flat, with estimates of 16 economists ranging between 0.6% growth and 5% contraction.

The economists in the AA survey predicted annual growth of 0.3% with estimates hovering between 0% and 1%.

The country’s GDP expanded 4.5% in the first quarter of 2020 and narrowed by 9.9% in the second due to the pandemic’s effects on the economy.