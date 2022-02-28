Turkey's economy expanded 11% year-on-year in 2021 and grew 9.1% in the fourth quarter of the year in line with market expectations, official data showed Monday.
"Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices increased by 42.8% and reached TL 7.2 trillion (nearly $518 billion) in 2021 compared with the previous year," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in its latest report.
The gross domestic product per capita was TL 85,672 ($9,539) at current prices last year.
Service activities made the biggest contribution to the country's economy with a 21.1% rise, followed by 20.3% in other service activities and 20.2% in the information and communication activities.
Financial and insurance activities, agriculture sector and construction sector decreased 9%, 2.2% and 0.9%, respectively.
