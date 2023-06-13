The Turkish economy's total turnover increased 3.6% month-over-month in April, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The construction sector posted the largest monthly hike of 6.3%, followed by services at 4.1%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

Turnover in the trade and industry sectors increased by 3% and 3.9%, respectively.

The figure eased from a 4.8% rise in March.

On a year-over-year basis, the total turnover index surged by 56.2% in April.

"Industry increased by 41.8%, construction increased by 93.1%, trade increased by 60.3% and services increased by 66.1% on an annual basis in April," read the TurkStat report.