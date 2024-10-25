The world's largest retailer by sales, Walmart is set to open an office in Türkiye that will focus on sourcing a range of Turkish goods for the American giant, an executive said on Friday.

“Walmart is beginning to source products from Türkiye, including furniture and frozen foods. Currently, (Walmart) views Türkiye as a sourcing hub in two to three areas,” said Tankut Turnaoğlu, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye (AmCham Türkiye).

Turnaoğlu did not provide further details but noted a steep rise in American business interest in Türkiye, with trade volume between the two countries doubling over the past five years to reach around $40 billion.

Türkiye and the U.S. aim to lift that figure to $100 billion in the coming years. This could likely be achieved as soon as 2028 or 2029, said Turnaoğlu

He underscored that Türkiye has become a preferred regional center for American companies.

“The U.S. sees Türkiye as a very important business partner in the region. This sentiment has further increased over the recent years,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the AmChams Eurasia Economic Summit held in Istanbul.

With 2,000 American companies now operating in Türkiye, investments total approximately $60 billion, spanning sectors from defense to aviation, energy and logistics.

Boeing, General Electric and other firms have also been increasing collaborations with Turkish partners,

Turnaoğlu remarked on the significant increase in Turkish exports to the U.S., with high demand for products ranging from automobiles to machinery, textiles, chemicals and furniture.

He cited the role of Turkish Airlines, as the carrier now flies to 14 U.S. cities, providing substantial cargo capacity that helps boost the trade. "Nearly half of Türkiye’s e-exports go to the United States, largely supported by Turkish Airlines’ logistics," said Turnaoğlu.