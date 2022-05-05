Turkey has registered the highest monthly exports ever as sales surged 24.6% in April to $23.4 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Thursday.
Imports rose 35% on annual basis to $29.5 billion, with total trade volume surging over 30% to $52.8 billion, Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce preliminary trade figures.
