Turkey's industrial production is expected to have expanded 6.5% in March, rising for a 21st consecutive month as factory activity remains strong despite high inflation, a Reuters poll showed Tuesday.
Year-over-year growth has remained positive since coronavirus measures were eased in 2020. On a monthly basis, the index shrank 2.4% in January due to electricity and natural gas cuts at industrial facilities stemming from a technical failure in Iran.
The median estimate in the Reuters poll of seven institutions showed year-over-year growth of 6.5% in the calendar-adjusted industrial production index in March.
Forecasts for the index, seen as a preliminary indicator of economic growth, ranged between 2.5% and 12.5%.
Economists expect the pace of growth in the index to slow in coming months and approach a neutral level around summer. A potential drop in external demand or a supply chain disruption due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also impact industrial production after February.
In April of 2020, output plummeted more than 30% in the face of the initial coronavirus wave. It has since made a strong recovery because subsequent measures largely skirted the manufacturing sector and most remaining restrictions were lifted in July of last year.
Turkey's economy grew 11% last year, up sharply from a year earlier, but a sharp selloff in the lira in December affected company and household budgets and increased inflation via import prices.
The coronavirus pandemic, the late-2021 currency drop, which has now been taken under control, and the resulting jump to almost 70% inflation, as well as the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are expected to hamper growth in 2022.
The government and the central bank expect around 7% growth in the first quarter of 2022.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) will announce March industrial production figures at 7 a.m. GMT on May 13.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.