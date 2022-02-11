Turkey’s industrial production jumped more than expected in December and registered the highest rate of growth in six months, official data showed Friday.

The output surged 14.4% year-over-year in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, rising for the 18th consecutive month in a sustained burst of economic activity since the lifting of coronavirus measures.

The reading exceeded forecasts of 11.2% and 10.8% projected in Reuters and Anadolu Agency (AA) polls, respectively.

The production remained strong high volatility in the Turkish lira that month that deterred company and household budgets and sent inflation soaring via import prices.

Analysts had expected jumps in utility prices and scattered curbs to power use to weigh on industrial production in January.

While the mining and quarrying sector posted negative results, the manufacturing industry and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices were on the positive side, the data showed.

The mining and quarrying sector index dropped 1.4% year-over-year in December.

The manufacturing industry and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices were up 16.2% and 8%, respectively, over the same period.

In April of 2020, output plummeted more than 31% in the face of the initial coronavirus wave, but it has since made a strong recovery because subsequent measures largely skirted the manufacturing sector. All virus measures were lifted in July last year.

Turkey’s economy is expected to have grown around 10% in 2021, rebounding powerfully after a sharp slowdown a year earlier driven by COVID-19 restrictions.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 1.6% in December on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the TurkStat said.

The mining and quarrying sector index dropped by 3.4% month-on-month. The manufacturing, and gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index were up by 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively, versus November.