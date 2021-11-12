Turkey’s industrial production has expanded for a 15th consecutive month in September, official data showed Friday, as economic activity gained pace after coronavirus measures were lifted.
The calendar-adjusted industrial output jumped 8.9% on annual basis in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
Output plummeted more than 31% in April 2020 as many factories temporarily halted operations in the initial coronavirus wave. After a strong economic rebound in the second half of 2020, new virus-related curfews were adopted earlier this year but did not affect production.
Month-on-month, the production narrowed 1.5%, the data showed.
The mining and quarrying index rose 7.9%, while the manufacturing index jumped 9.7% in September compared with the same month last year.
The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index was also up 1%.
Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the calendar-adjusted industrial production climbed 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
The median estimate in a Reuters poll of eight institutions showed year-on-year growth of 10% in September.
Turkey imposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures, including a tougher but brief lockdown in April and May due to surging COVID-19 cases, but manufacturing and the broader economy were largely unaffected. All measures were lifted in July.
Turkey’s economy leapt 21.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, official data showed, rebounding powerfully after a sharp slowdown a year earlier driven by COVID-19 restrictions.
Analysts expect Turkey’s economy to expand around 10% this year, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that he believes double-digit growth will be achieved.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.