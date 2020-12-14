Turkish industrial production leaped 10.2% year-on-year in October, official data showed Monday, as economic recovery picked up in a rebound ahead of the second round of partial coronavirus lockdowns.
The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial subsectors, at 11%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.
The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index went up 5.5%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 0.4% during the same period.
The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar- and holiday-originated effects.
A group of seven economists, surveyed by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, projected that the industrial production index would rise 8% in October annually.
On a monthly basis, the country's industrial output also improved in October, indicating a rise of 1.1%.
Among all subsectors of the seasonal and calendar-adjusted industrial sector, manufacturing was the only subsector to see a month-on-month recovery in October, rising by 1.4%.
The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index dropped by 2.5% from September.
The mining and quarrying index fell slightly by 0.6% in the same period.
