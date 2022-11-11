Türkiye’s industrial production expanded slightly on annual basis in September, extending a two-year run, even as it declined from a month earlier, official data showed Friday.

Output made a strong recovery after the initial coronavirus wave in April 2020 and has been expanding since then. But the pace of growth has slowed in recent months, with industrial activity declining due to the wider global slowdown.

Seen as a preliminary indicator of economic growth, industrial production expanded by 0.4% year-over-year in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, extending its rise on an annual basis for a 27th month, albeit at a much slower pace.

It marks the lowest growth since the pandemic hit and is down from a revised 1.1% expansion in August.

Economists had predicted industrial activity would decline due to a wider global economic slowdown, leading to lower foreign demand.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of six institutions estimated year-over-year growth of 3.6%, with forecasts ranging between 2.6% and 5.5%.

The statistical authority said the mining and quarrying index decreased by 16.5%, the manufacturing index was up by 1.7%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index fell by 2.4% in September from a year ago.

Month-over-month, the output declined by 1.6% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the data showed, following a growth of 2.5% in August.

The mining and quarrying index fell 2.6% from a month earlier, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index declined 1.7%, TurkStat said. The manufacturing index slipped 1.6% in the same period.

The government has been touting its new economic program that prioritizes growth, exports, investments and employment through lower interest rates.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by 350 basis points in the last three months, saying financial conditions must remain supportive to maintain the growth in industrial production.

It promised another cut this month as the final move in the current easing cycle.