Türkiye's annual inflation fell sharply to 64.27% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below forecast, mainly due to a favorable so-called base effect and after hitting a 24-year high in October.

Month-over-month, consumer prices rose 1.18%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, down from 2.88% in November.

Annually, consumer price inflation hit a 24-year high of 85.51% in October, before easing to 84.4% in November.

The December reading marks the lowest level since April when it stood at 69.97%.

The domestic producer price index was down 0.24% month-over-month in December for an annual rise of 97.72%, the data showed.

In December 2021, consumer price inflation surged 13.6% month-over-month.

The greatest annual price increase was in housing at 79.83%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages at 77.87% and home furniture at 73.02%.