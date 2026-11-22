The consolidated exports from Türkiye's machinery sector, including those from free zones, reached a record of $23.7 billion (TL 1.2 trillion) in the January-October period, according to a report on Saturday citing data from the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB).

Export volume dropped by 6.2% during the period, while the average export price per kilogram rose to $8.70. Despite the decline in volume, the increase in unit prices helped exports reach a record level in the first 10 months of the year, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) indicated.

Germany was the leading destination for Türkiye’s machinery exports in the January-October period, with shipments rising 7.1% to $2.9 billion. The U.S. followed, with exports up 27% to $2 billion.

Internal combustion engines and components were the sector’s top export category, generating approximately $2.1 billion. The engines were followed by construction and mining machinery at $1.9 billion and pumps and compressors at nearly $1.4 billion.

Machinery Exporters’ Association Chair Sevda Kayhan Yılmaz, in her assessment, noted the European Union’s plan to expand the scope of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) would place significant cost pressure on Türkiye’s machinery industry.

Yılmaz pointed out the European Parliament planned to increase the number of products covered by the regulation to 457. Türkiye, which exports approximately 8 billion euros ($8.77 billion) worth of products in the new categories to the EU annually, would be the second-most affected country after China, she added.

Also referring to the road map provided by the Green Deal Action Plan, which has been updated under the coordination of the Trade Ministry and the key expectations of the Turkish machinery industry regarding a "just transition" process, Yılmaz said they see it positively.

"We view the update to the Green Deal Action Plan, which was implemented to integrate our economy into green supply chains and to advance the Customs Union, as a critical step for our sector," she said.

"The fact that the sectoral impacts of a national Emissions Trading System (ETS) will be analyzed under this new plan, and that international collaborations on carbon pricing will be developed, is significant for anticipating the cost pressures our exporters may face," she added.

Furthermore, the opportunity to convey the industry’s perspectives, including regarding concrete technical bottlenecks on the ground, such as emission calculation methodologies and verification processes within the CBAM, to the EU further strengthens the exporters' position, according to Yılmaz.