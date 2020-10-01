The recovery in Turkey’s manufacturing sector continued in September, a survey showed on Thursday, with increasing new orders and output encouraging firms to hire more staff.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 52.8 in September, according to survey data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and London-based global data firm IHS Markit, remaining above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The figure was down from 54.3 in August, according to the survey. By remaining above 50.0 or the no-change level, the PMI indicated that the recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has continued for the fourth consecutive month.

The PMI for the manufacturing sector is seen as an important gauge in tracking the health of the sector.

The rate of job creation accelerated to the fastest in more than two years, the panel said, as firms received new orders amid a recovery in demand after the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This expansion in capacity, allied with slower new business growth, enabled firms to reduce backlogs of work," read the report.

Input cost and output price inflation increased due to the weakness of the Turkish lira, it said, although some firms have said lira moves lifted their competitiveness in export markets.

“The key highlight from the latest PMI survey was strengthening job creation. A sustained period of improving demand means that manufacturers are willing to invest in rebuilding workforces following the COVID-19 downturn,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

“The rates of expansion in new orders and output have leveled off and the threat of the pandemic remains. Firms will be hoping that trends remain positive over the Q4 to keep the recovery going.”