A top Turkish official highlighted on Wednesday a surge in trade with nations that are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while also pointing to the growing potential of the halal economy as Istanbul hosts a major annual halal summit.

Türkiye's trade with the OIC nations rose 10% year-over-year in the first 10 months to $122.8 billion, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Speaking at the 12th World Halal Summit and OIC Halal Expo in Istanbul, Bolat recalled that annual trade with OIC member states reached $136.5 billion last year.

“This year, in just 10 months, it has risen to $122.8 billion. This means a 10% increase compared to the same period last year," he said.

Held at the Istanbul Expo Center under the auspices of the Presidency and coordinated by the Trade Ministry, the events bring together 225 companies from 25 countries.

Moreover, Bolat said the OIC's share in Türkiye's exports climbed from 11% in 2002 to 27% this year, indicating that their goal is to increase the share of OIC member countries in Türkiye’s "total trade to 30% by the end of 2028."

Bolat noted that Türkiye's economy has grown more than sevenfold in dollar terms since 2002 to $1.7 trillion, while merchandise exports rose from $36 billion to $285.5 billion.

He said the 57 OIC member states hold a combined national income of roughly $10 trillion and averaged 4.1% economic growth last year, outpacing the 3.4% global rate.

Intra-OIC trade totaled $979 billion, or 19.5% of member states' foreign trade, Bolat also said, underscoring the Trade Preferential System (TPS-OIC) for reducing tariffs and nontariff barriers.

At the same time, he said that global halal consumption across food, tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and media reached $2.6 trillion in 2024, up 7% annually, and is projected to top $3.5 trillion by 2029.

Food accounts for $1.5 trillion of that halal consumption, Bolat noted, while global Islamic finance assets have separately reached $6 trillion.

"The concept of halal now covers a wide range – from food to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, health, tourism, as well as logistics and finance. Recently, significant efforts have been made in the Islamic world to develop common standards among halal accreditation bodies, strengthen cooperation, and unite these bodies under an umbrella organization," the minister said.

Stressing common standards, he said the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) has published 81 standards, including 21 directly for the halal sector, across 49 member and observer nations.

Bolat also added that Türkiye's Halal Accreditation Agency has authorized 147 bodies covering 3,000 halal certificates, while this year's expo expects at least 35,000 visitors, up from 31,800 last year.