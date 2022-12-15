The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans amounted to $160.9 billion (TL 3 trillion) at the end of October, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) announced on Thursday.

The figure dropped by $7.5 billion compared to the end of the last year, the bank data showed.

Long-term loans totaled $152.7 billion, down by $8.3 billion, while short-term loans-excluding trade credits-increased by $779 million to $8.2 billion.

For most long-term loans, 64.8% were in U.S. dollars, followed by 31.8% in euros, 1.7% in Turkish liras and 1.7% in other currencies.

For short-term loans, U.S. dollars accounted for 41.6%, while 38% were in euros, 18.4% in Turkish liras and 2% in other currencies.

The bank further said that the private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $40.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of October.