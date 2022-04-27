Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that he discussed ways to improve economic cooperation between the two countries in an online meeting with his Saudi counterpart Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The two officials also exchanged views on trade and areas of investment, Nebati said on Twitter. Reuters reported Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is planning a visit to Riyadh on Thursday in a push to mend ties.

Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension, especially after the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate.

Following Turkish demands for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and other officials to be prosecuted, Riyadh imposed an unofficial boycott on goods from Turkey.

The kingdom never publicly acknowledged it was boycotting goods from Turkey, but last year Saudi business people and retailers endorsed the move amid political tensions between the two regional rivals.

Meanwhile, the kingdom is expected to rev up its purchases of goods from Turkey in the coming period, according to Saudi sources Wednesday.

Sources with the Council of Saudi Chambers said that Turkish exports to the kingdom will rapidly return to normal as soon as the two countries announce the restoration of their relations.