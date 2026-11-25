Türkiye aims to complete the final round of interim payments of up to TL 1 million ($20,000) to investors in funds caught up in the September multimillion-dollar scandal by Friday.

A draft bill to raise penalties for market crimes and add early-intervention measures is also ready to go to the ruling party Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group.

That's according to a statement by the Directorate of Communications following Tuesday's meeting of the Fund Coordination Board, set up to handle the liquidation of over 130 investment funds after several of them failed to meet withdrawal requests in mid-September.

The funds are said to have been used to artificially boost the prices of certain shares, vastly inflating their value and enabling those with insider knowledge to make huge profits. They had nearly half a million investors.

Tuesday's statement said interim payments are continuing and the last part is targeted for completion on Nov. 27. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that TL 161 billion had been paid and that at least one payment had reached 444,987 of the investors.

The directorate said work on a draft amendment to the Capital Markets Law is complete. It said the draft was prepared after earlier board work and developed with the Treasury and Finance Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye and the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, as well as industry representatives.

It is ready to go to the AK Party's parliamentary group, the directorate said.

The draft envisions new measures to allow early intervention against risks in capital markets. It also includes mechanisms to recover losses to fund assets caused by unlawful transactions from those responsible and return them to investors.

The directorate said penalties for market-disrupting acts, abuse of inside information and market fraud are to be raised significantly.

It said legal proceedings are continuing against people found, in inspections by the Justice Ministry and other institutions, to have made unjust and excessive gains through market-disrupting activity.

In an update this week, Justice Minister Akin Gürlek said prosecutors were now investigating 632 suspects, with trustees appointed to 91 companies, and the assets of 181 legal entities and 551 individuals seized and their bank accounts frozen.

Prosecutors also froze assets worth about TL 13 billion that had been "smuggled out of the country" to countries including the U.K., Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Greece, Germany, the Czechia, Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gürlek said.