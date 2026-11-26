Türkiye expects to ⁠complete work to meet MSCI's requirements by ⁠the end of December, ahead of the index provider's June 2027 deadline, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday, as Ankara seeks to bring its capital markets ​in line with international standards after an investment funds crisis.

Citing ​concerns over ⁠the integrity of Türkiye's markets, MSCI said in October that unless it saw improvements, it would consider downgrading the country to Frontier or Standalone Market status, which could trigger selling by funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"We are doing, and will continue to do, whatever is necessary regarding the MSCI compliance process. Accelerating the MSCI compliance process is among our priorities," Şimşek told a press conference on the investment funds issue.

"I believe this work will be completed by December 2026," he said, adding that he was planning to meet MSCI officials in London next week.

Since September, investment funds that had concentrated their ⁠holdings ⁠in thinly traded stocks have been unable to meet investor withdrawals, prompting regulators to liquidate 131 funds and launch a criminal probe.

Şimşek also said on Thursday that work was continuing on a project to transform the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and an early warning system for market manipulation would be set up.

Speaking at the same press conference, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the government would continue to take steps to protect investors while investigating market manipulators involved in the funds crisis.

So far, ​a total of TL 199.25 billion ($3.9 billion) has been paid to investors in funds under ​liquidation, he said.

As part of the investigation into the scandal, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Thursday that 138 of the 638 suspects were in custody. About 300 have been placed under judicial supervision and arrest warrants have been issued for 49 others, he added.

Authorities have also seized assets and frozen bank accounts belonging to 550 individuals and 184 legal entities. Prosecutors also froze assets worth about TL 13 billion that Gürlek said had been smuggled out of the country.