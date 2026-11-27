Yusuf Kenan Bağır has been appointed as chair of Türkiye's banking watchdog, a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette showed on Friday.

He replaces Şahap Kavcıoğlu, who submitted his resignation on Nov. 11 after allegations, which he denied, of links to the country's investment fund crisis.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Thursday authorized prosecutors to investigate Kavcıoğlu, who is also a former central bank governor, over the suspected links.

Prosecutors had already placed an overseas travel ban on Kavcıoğlu, who is facing allegations of bribery and abuse of office as part of the investigation – which under Turkish law required ministry approval.

Senior Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) officials have been detained ‌and ⁠subsequently jailed pending trial as part of the investigation.

Bağır has served as the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's director general for data governance and statistics since June 2021 and as chair of the Interbank Card Center (BKM) since March 2024, according to his biography.

He previously worked as an economist at the central bank and as an expert at the prime minister's office, and holds a doctorate in economics from Syracuse University.