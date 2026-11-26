Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has authorized an investigation into the former central bank governor and banking regulator chief Şahap Kavcıoğlu following an investment fund scandal that erupted in the middle of September, media reports indicated on Thursday.

The scandal has implicated hundreds of suspects, including former officials and executives at the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the Turkish stock exchange.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek earlier said that the fund crisis is driven by an "extensive criminal network."

Şimşek authorized the inquiry into Kavcıoğlu, who stepped down this month as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), after a preliminary review by the ministry's inspection board, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Prosecutors had already placed an overseas travel ban on Kavcıoğlu, who is facing allegations of bribery and abuse of office as part of the investigation, which under Turkish law required ministry approval.

He said he resigned to avoid causing further harm to the institution.

The fund investigation centers on allegations that investment funds were used to artificially inflate the prices of certain shares, allowing investors to reap substantial profits.

In September, regulators ordered the liquidation ​of 131 funds after some warned ​that ⁠they could not meet redemption payments.

The authorities have since stepped up the probe and also formed a special board to oversee the case and repayments to investors, which subsequently commenced.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Gürlek and Şimşek were expected to hold a joint press briefing regarding the fund issue later on Thursday.