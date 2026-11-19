Türkiye has become the first country to add an unmanned fighter jet to its military inventory, as the first Kızılelma combat aircraft has been delivered to security forces, developer Baykar announced Thursday.

Baykar said three units have entered active service after completing 600 test and training sorties. The company did not specify the delivery date or which security branch received the jets.

Burhanettin Duran, head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, said the milestone demonstrates the country's engineering strength, technological depth and strategic vision.

"Türkiye continues to make history in the defense industry with its own means and capabilities," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Designed for low radar visibility and high maneuverability, Kızılelma has a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 tons and a 1.5-ton payload capacity housed in an internal weapons bay. According to Baykar, it is the first unmanned combat aircraft to shoot down an aerial target detected by its own active electronically scanned array radar using a domestically produced air-to-air missile.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chair and chief technology officer of Baykar, delivers a speech with Baykar engineers and the Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft in the background in Tekirdağ province, northwestern Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

With artificial intelligence-supported autonomous formation flight and smart fleet capabilities, the aircraft is positioned to shape future aerial warfare doctrine.

Baykar unveiled concept images of Kızılelma in July 2021, and production began in March 2022. It made its maiden flight in December 2022, ahead of the company's original 2023 target.

In April 2023, Kızılelma flew in close formation with Baykar's Akıncı armed drone in what the company called a world first for two unmanned aircraft. It later flew alongside the crewed SoloTürk and Turkish Stars aerobatic teams at the Teknofest aerospace festival.

Testing accelerated over the past year. Kızılelma conducted firing trials with Tolun and Teber-82 munitions in October 2025, followed by the integration of the Toygun electro-optical targeting system in November.

Days later, during a test off the northern Black Sea province of Sinop, the aircraft struck a jet-powered target using the Gökdoğan beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. The target was tracked by a radar built by Aselsan, Türkiye's largest defense electronics firm, while the missile was developed by the state research institute TÜBITAK SAGE. Baykar said the test marked the first time an unmanned combat aircraft hit a jet-powered aerial target with a beyond-visual-range missile.

In December 2025, two Kızılelma jets flew in close formation using smart fleet autonomy to demonstrate swarm capabilities.

In March 2026, the aircraft conducted an autonomous formation flight with Italian M-346 trainer jets, a step toward crewed-uncrewed joint operations. In July, Kızılelma struck a target with a Jet-230 supersonic missile and completed its first internal-bay firing tests of Teber-82 and Tolun munitions.

Baykar engineers pose for a photo with the Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft in the background in Tekirdağ province, northwestern Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Baykar said it was the world's largest drone exporter in 2025, posting a record $2.2 billion in sales, with exports accounting for about 90% of its revenue. The company ranked among Türkiye's top 10 exporters across all sectors from 2023 through 2025.

It also led Türkiye's defense and aerospace exports from 2021 to 2024, accounting for a third of the sector's shipments in 2023 and a quarter in 2024, according to data from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

To date, Baykar has signed export agreements with 40 countries for its Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı drones. The TB2 gained international prominence for its deployment in conflicts in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine.

This May, it signed the first export contract for Kızılelma with Indonesia. The deal covers the delivery of a fleet of 12 Kızılelma aircraft, starting in 2028. The agreement also includes an additional option for four more fleets.