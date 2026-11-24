Türkiye expects its part of the Development Road, a planned transport corridor between Iraq and Europe, to have a major economic impact, including drawing more than $78 billion in investment, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Tuesday.

"We anticipate that the Development Road, with $78.5 billion of investment in our country, will contribute $61.5 billion to our economy over 10 years and create an average of 71,000 jobs a year through the siting of production and logistics centers," Uraloğlu said.

He was speaking before Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee.

Uraloğlu said Türkiye is strengthening the Middle Corridor, a trade route linking Asia and Europe through Central Asia and the South Caucasus, for east-west links.

In the north-south direction, he said, the Development Road will link Faw Port in southern Iraq, on the Persian Gulf, to Europe through Türkiye.

Cargo leaving the Faw Port would travel about 1,200 kilometers (745.65 miles) by rail to Ovaköy, a crossing on the Türkiye-Iraq border in southeastern Türkiye. From there, it would continue across Türkiye toward Europe. The initiative was unveiled in May 2023 and is estimated to cost $20 billion.

Under an agreement already signed, the Iraqi section will be built by Turkish contractors, and the project will also contribute to energy security, Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu said shipping time between Asia and Europe is 45 days around the Cape of Good Hope and 35 days through the Suez Canal. He said it falls to 25 days on the Development Road and just 18 days on the Middle Corridor.

He said Türkiye is also boosting Middle Corridor links through the TRIPP corridor. A 224-kilometer rail line from Kars to Dilucu, via Iğdır in eastern Türkiye, will create a new connection to Azerbaijan across the Zangezur route, he said.

Uraloğlu is set to travel to Iraq's capital, Baghdad, where he's expected to meet the Prime ​Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Communications Minister Mustafa Sened and Transport Minister Wehb Salman al-Haseni.

Investment program

Uraloğlu said the ministry's investment program has 1,881 projects under 852 main projects. About 37% of the TL 7.2 trillion portfolio is complete, and TL 4.5 trillion remains.

The 2026 allocation was TL 562.7 billion, and the 2027 proposal is TL 774.4 billion, up 37.6%. Rail will get 52% of it and roads 37%.

The government has started serial production of its first national high-speed train, which runs at 225 kph (about 140 mph), Uraloğlu said. The high-speed network serves 23 provinces and 53% of the population, with direct service to 15 cities, and has carried 117 million passengers since opening.

"Our target is to reach 32 of our cities directly by high-speed train in 2030," he said. The government also plans to raise the number of logistics centers from 14 to 25.

Roads

Uraloğlu said 292 kilometers more of divided road were built this year, and the goal is a 4,297-kilometer motorway network in 2028.

Of the 3,848 kilometers now in service, 2,282 were built with public funds and 1,566 under public-private partnerships. He said handing the partnership projects to the state is expected to bring in about TL 132.6 billion a year at 2027 prices, equal to roughly half of the road investment budget.

He said the government is building a 40-kilometer 5G test corridor between Hasdal and Istanbul Airport and a 247-kilometer smart-transport corridor for autonomous driving in Ankara.

Work continues on sections of the Northern Marmara Motorway, the Sarıyer-Kilyos Tunnel in Istanbul, which will cut travel from 35 minutes to five, and several other motorways. Connecting the Northern Marmara Motorway to Ankara would bring the road trip between Istanbul and the capital to about three hours, he said.

Aviation

Türkiye has raised the number of countries with air service agreements from 81 to 175, Uraloğlu said.

He said the country carried 247 million passengers, third in Europe and seventh in the world. Istanbul Airport, which turns 8, has served more than 490 million passengers, and a fourth runway opened Sept. 18, saving 25% of fuel on eastbound flights and cutting 2,000 tons of emissions in two months.

The number of airports has risen from 26 to 58 and will reach 60 with new ones in Bayburt-Gümüşhane and Yozgat, he said.

Antalya Airport's capacity was raised from 35 million to 82 million passengers at a cost of 1.3 billion euros, and the state will earn 8.5 billion euros from it.

The ministry is also building a new terminal at Samsun Çarşamba Airport, a new sea-based airport at Trabzon for 10 million passengers a year, and a new airport at Aydın with a 2,900-meter runway and a 2-million-passenger capacity.