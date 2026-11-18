Türkiye announced on Wednesday that it would offer residence permits of three to five years to foreigners who invest at least $150,000 or $200,000 in the country.

That's according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette that covers foreigners who invest in Türkiye but do not work there.

Foreigners who invest at least $150,000, or the equivalent in foreign currency, may be granted a three-year residence permit, the decree said. If the investment reaches at least $200,000 or the equivalent, the permit will last five years.

The investment must be kept in the relevant account, fund or system for at least half the length of the permit.

Foreign investors can meet the threshold in several ways. These include depositing the amount in banks operating in Türkiye, buying government debt securities, buying units in real estate investment funds or venture capital investment funds, or making contributions to the private pension system under designated pension plans.

The investor's spouse can also receive a permit, as can the children of the investor or spouse who are minors or dependents. The Interior Ministry will set the procedures for applying.

The decree includes a provision on citizenship. Residence permits issued under it fall outside Article 12 of Türkiye's Citizenship Law (No. 5901), which governs citizenship by exception. Citizenship applications continue to be judged on their own investment amounts and other conditions.

For citizenship through investment, the existing requirements include at least $400,000 in real estate, or at least $500,000 in deposits, government debt securities, designated investment funds, or private pension investments.

Real estate must be held for three years, and the financial investments must be kept for at least three years. Other routes include at least $500,000 in fixed capital investment or creating 50 jobs.